Resident raises stink over overflowing skip bin at Boon Lay HDB carpark

A resident was concerned to see an overflowing skip bin in a carpark at Block 188 Boon Lay Drive.

Stomper Ali alleged that the skip bin had not been cleared for more than a month.

He shared photos showing the bin filled to the brim with rubbish and surrounded by more garbage.

"I reported this issue using the OneService app on Dec 18, 2025," Ali said.

"An officer from West Coast Town Council told me that this matter was under HDB's purview and that it had been forwarded to them."

However, Ali said he later received an email from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Jan 9, stating that the issue was under the town council's purview.

"Residents' complaints are being pushed around without being handled," he added.

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for West Coast Town Council said it had contacted the relevant agency to facilitate the removal of the skip tank.

"While awaiting its removal, our conservancy contractor cleared the spillage surrounding the bin the ensure safety and cleanliness.

"The skip tank has since been removed. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to residents and thank them for their understanding."

