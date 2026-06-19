The Stomper’s frustrations stem from indiscriminate parking of bicycles and PMDs around his neighbourhood, and a discarded syringe at the carpark.

Resident pissed off by used syringe and indiscriminate parking in Boon Lay: ‘Like coming home to junkyard’

Home is no safe haven for a Boon Lay resident, who says persistent estate issues have left the neighbourhood “festering like a junkyard”.

Stomper Roy, who lives at Block 187 Boon Lay Avenue, said his frustration stems from two main issues:

Indiscriminate parking of bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMD) around the neighbourhood A used syringe left discarded at his block’s open-air carpark

“Boon Lay Avenue has been receiving some attention for its rampant community of PMD users running around the entire neighbourhood,” said Roy, referring to earlier Stomp reports about PMDs being parked outside a flat and at a void deck in the same estate.

Questioning whether the town council was doing enough to address the issues, Roy said he felt the neighbourhood had been allowed to “fester like a junkyard”.

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He added that the indiscriminate parking has persisted despite his repeated feedback to the town council.

According to him, people are “simply ignoring” designated parking spaces and any signage that has been put up.

“They continue to simply park anywhere they wish,” he said.

The Stomper claimed that “no one adheres to the signage” about not parking in non-designated spaces. PHOTO: STOMP

However, what ultimately prompted him to contact Stomp was the sight of a used syringe left lying in the open-air carpark. He was in flip flops then.

“The needle was still sticking out there in broad daylight, more than 24 hours after I reported it. I also called the police,” he said.

“This really takes the win.”

The Stomper’s feedback to West Coast-Jurong West Town Council about the used syringe. PHOTO: STOMP

Roy, who feels that his concerns are being ignored, lamented: “Who else can I reach out to, to clean up the neighbourhood?

“How long more are they gonna ignore this situation building up at Boon Lay Avenue?” he added.

“Coming home every day is like coming home to a junkyard.”

Town council removes bicycles and used syringe

In response to a Stomp query, West Coast-Jurong West Town Council said it takes feedback on estate cleanliness, safety and the proper use of common areas seriously.

A spokesperson said the town council conducts regular inspections and enforcement operations with regard to the parking of bicycles and PMDs and non-designated locations.

“Last week, approximately 20 bicycles that were parked at non-designated areas were removed,” the spokesperson told Stomp on June 19.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and take enforcement action against improperly parked bicycles and PMDs when they are observed.”

The town council said it also investigated Roy’s feedback regarding the discarded syringe and removed it from the carpark.

“As for concerns relating to the use of PMDs within the estate, the town council has referred the matter to the relevant enforcement authorities,” the spokesperson added.

“The Land Transport Authority has informed us that its enforcement team is following up on the issue.”

The spokesperson said the town council will continue to work with relevant agencies and engage residents on the responsible use of shared community spaces.

“The town council remains committed to maintaining a clean, safe and pleasant living environment for all residents and appreciates feedback that helps us improve our estate management efforts.”

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