The Stomper shared photos of the park in front of her block, showing its greenery two years ago when it just opened and its current brown state.

Resident laments ‘dire conditions’ of her estate: ‘Tampines GreenCourt becoming brown court’

A Tampines GreenCourt resident has expressed disappointment in the state of her estate, citing damaged pillars and browning vegetation.

Stomper Jas said she has been living at Block 630B Tampines North Drive 2 for three and a half years.

Tampines GreenCourt, a Build-To-Order (BTO) development, was launched in November 2017 and completed with its Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) issued around 2022 to early 2023 after construction delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Damaged pillars and browning vegetation at Tampines GreenCourt

The resident shared several pictures showing pillars with chipped corners. PHOTO: STOMP

Despite the estate being “relatively new”, Jas feels that its current state “seems worse than an old flat”.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

She told Stomp: “I am utterly disappointed with the state of the facade and garden.

“The pillars on the ground floor have multiple damages at the edges, and nothing has been done despite reporting to OneService in May.”

Jas further noted that the trees on the Level 3 garden are “dry and brown”, while others are bare.

“The trees are bare already,” said Jas. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper also shared photos of the park in front of her block, showing its greenery two years ago when it just opened and its current brown state.

“It’s becoming brown court instead of green court,” she added.

“Why are we paying conservancy fees monthly but the public places are in such dire condition? It’s quite a shame to say I’m staying in a relatively new estate, yet everything seems worse than an old flat.”

Town council carrying out rectification works progressively

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Tampines Town Council said it understands the resident’s concerns and takes the feedback seriously.

“With the recent dry weather, some areas of the landscaping have become drier than usual,” explained the spokesperson on Sept 14.

“Our team has stepped up watering where needed and will continue to monitor the condition of the plants closely, including replacing plants where necessary.”

The town council is also addressing the pillars with chipped corners at the estate and carrying out rectification works progressively.

“We will step up inspections of the common areas so that maintenance issues can be identified and addressed in a timely manner,” the spokesperson said, adding that the town council appreciates residents raising these matters.

“We will continue to monitor the estate closely and carry out the necessary maintenance and rectification works to keep the common areas well-maintained.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.