Resident fumes over cooking setup with gas cylinder outside Bukit Panjang flat: ‘How is this allowed?’

A Bukit Panjang household has been cooking outside their HDB unit, sparking safety concerns among a nearby resident.

Stomper Catwoman said the situation at the ground floor of Block 245 Bukit Panjang Ring Road has been ongoing for at least two years, and may have started even earlier — before she moved in — based on what other neighbours have shared.

The Stomper, who lives two blocks away, added that she has seen a couple cooking outside the unit on several occasions.

“They even installed a big permanent outdoor umbrella with a big table,” said Catwoman.

The Stomper shared photos she had taken over the past two months, showing what appears to be a makeshift cooking station outside the unit. A long table, wooden chairs and cooking equipment such as metal pots and a stove can be seen under a large parasol.

What worries her most, however, is the presence of a gas cylinder.

PHOTO: STOMP

“The gas cylinder is placed under the big table with other big pots,” said Catwoman. “When the wind blows, you can see it clearly.”

The Stomper also raised concerns about clutter and hygiene.

“Last month, when the couple cooked big pots of gravy and rice, they left the drains around that area very smelly. The smell lingered for many days,” she claimed.

“Apart from cooking, they also put a lot of things outside their house.”

PHOTO: STOMP

Catwoman said she reported the issue to the town council in 2025 and 2026, but little appears to have changed.

“Up to this day, nothing has been done to clear the items. The town council said last year that they would advise the unit, but the unit is still cooking. They also haven’t removed their big table, big pots, big umbrella and gas cylinder.

“How come this is even allowed?”

Town council engages resident, issues advisory

In response to a Stomp query, Holland–Bukit Panjang Town Council said it is aware of the situation.

“We have engaged the resident to advise against conducting such activities in the common areas, including the placement of personal belongings and cooking equipment outside the unit,” the town council said.

In consideration of safety, hygiene and accessibility concerns, an advisory notice has been issued to reinforce the importance of keeping common areas clear and unobstructed.

The town council added that its conservancy team has been deployed to carry out necessary cleaning of the affected area, and it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics clutter

neighbour

inconsiderate

town council