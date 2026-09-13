A bright blue packet can be seen under a bench facing the slide near Block 233 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh.

Resident finds used condom just steps away from Toa Payoh playground where several children were playing

A Bishan resident was looking forward to taking her children to a new playground in Toa Payoh but stopped short when she found a used condom “literally steps away” from one of the slides.

In a picture sent to Stomp on Sept 13, a small bright blue packet can be seen next to a bench facing the slide near Block 233 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh.

Additional photos show the blue packet to be a Durex wrapper with a used tissue next to it, and what appears to be a used condom on top of a discarded shoe insole.

“My husband was the one who said there’s a condom at the bench,” said the resident, a member of the Stomp Team, who visited the playground at around 11.20am.

“He was walking around the playground supervising the kids and spotted the blue wrapper. Quite hard to miss!”

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She noted that several young children were running around and said she even had to stop her son from sitting on the bench to rest.

“Who knows what went on at that bench!” she said.

The Stomp Team member said she had gone to the playground because it was fairly new and she had heard it was “quite an enjoyable spot for kids”.

According to the Housing Development Board website, the River Crab playground at 9 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh — near Block 233 — opened in April 2025 and was designed and built in partnership with the community.

When asked how she felt upon spotting the used condom near the playground, she said, “We felt grossed out. It’s literally steps away from the slide. I also wondered if some kids will be curious and touch it.”

She later submitted a report through the OneService app at 12.15pm in the hope that the area would be cleaned soon.

“I’m not ignorant of the fact that people do stuff at playgrounds at night, but can they at least throw their rubbish into the bin afterwards?”

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