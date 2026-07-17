Resident disgusted by man ‘exposing himself’ and peeing at Woodlands void deck despite public toilet nearby

A resident was disgusted to see a man urinating at an HDB block in Woodlands, especially since a public toilet was apparently less than a two-minute walk away.

Stomper J shared a video of the incident, which happened at the void deck of Block 513 Woodlands Drive 14 on July 14 at about 6.58pm.

The video, which is over a minute long, shows a man in a red T-shirt urinating at the void deck. He also appears to flick his hand before walking away.

J said he felt uncomfortable seeing the man expose himself in public and described his actions as “socially irresponsible”.

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“There is a toilet at the coffee shop less than two minutes’ walk away, so I don’t understand why he couldn’t go there,” J told Stomp.

He was particularly disgusted as the spot where the man relieved himself is sometimes used by construction workers to rest and eat.

“He is setting a bad example for others and for kids,” the Stomper said, adding that he has reported the incident to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

This is not the first recent case of public urination reported on Stomp.

Earlier in July, a Stomper was taken aback after spotting a man urinating in broad daylight outside his workplace in Woodlands.

In March, another man was allegedly caught urinating at the foot of an HDB block in Yishun despite posters put up by the town council reminding residents not to do so.

In January, a man was seen allegedly relieving himself at a bus stop in Sembawang and leaving a puddle behind.

According to NEA, those found urinating or defecating in public may be issued a composition fine of $300. If convicted in court, offenders may be fined up to $1,000.

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