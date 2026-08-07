Resident clashes with pickleball players over court hours in Buangkok, town council to put up reminder banner

A resident has called for pickleball players to be more considerate of neighbours after a disagreement over the use of a hard court near her home at Buangkok Link.

Stomper Ang said she came across a group of four older men playing pickleball at the court near Block 984B Buangkok Link on July 29.

She shared photos showing the players at the court.

The Stomper said she believed pickleball was only allowed from 10am and approached the group after seeing them playing at about 9am.

“I told them twice that the starting time to play pickleball was 10am,” she said.

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“The man in the white shirt challenged me and asked, ‘Where does it say that we can only play from 10am?’”

Ang said she showed him information on her phone, but alleged that he told her to “ask the town council member to come and speak to me”.

“I felt he was very rude,” she said.

She added that the other players later apologised after she demanded an apology.

‘Please be considerate of residents’

Ang said her main concern was the noise generated by pickleball games so early in the morning.

“I even told them to use a softer ball so that the popping sound is not so loud,” she said. “There are softer foam balls available.

“It is their privilege to use the hard court for free. Please be considerate of the residents staying nearby.”

The Stomper said she has since lodged feedback with Ang Mo Kio Town Council.

She also claimed that this was the second time she had seen people playing pickleball at the court in the morning.

“According to my husband, this same group played until the afternoon,” she added.

Town council: Court may be used from 9am to 9pm

Responding to a Stomp query, Ang Mo Kio Town Council said on Aug 6 that it was aware of pickleball activity at the badminton court near Block 984B Buangkok Link.

The town council clarified that users are permitted to use the court from 9am to 9pm.

“Users are required to use the court within the permitted hours of 9am to 9pm,” a spokesperson said.

“To discourage use of the court after 9pm, the lights at the court will be turned off daily.”

The spokesperson added that the town council will be putting up an educational banner at the site reminding users of the permitted hours and encouraging them to be considerate of nearby residents.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and engage court users where necessary to help ensure the court remains a pleasant and conducive shared space for all residents.”

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