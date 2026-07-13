A resident saw unattended parcels scattered across the void deck of Block 314 Woodlands Street 31 on July 6 and 7.

Resident angered to see parcels ‘strewn all over’ Woodlands void deck again despite calling police in 2024 and 2025

A Woodlands resident was frustrated to find unattended delivery packages scattered across the void deck of his estate once again.

Stomper Concerned Citizen shared photos of numerous parcels left at Block 314 Woodlands Street 31 on July 6 and 7, noting it was not the first time he had come across such a sight.

The photos show packages bearing SPX Express labels seemingly left unattended at the void deck.

Concerned Citizen previously alerted Stomp to similar incidents at Block 347 Woodlands Avenue 3 in January 2024 and Block 329 Woodlands Street 32 in August 2025. Both times, he called the police.

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Despite his efforts, the Stomper was dismayed to encounter what he described as “parcel littering” again.

“It deeply saddens me that this is going unchecked,” he said. "Unfortunately, these are not the only times nor the only circumstances where I have spotted such incidents.”

He also asked: “Is third time the magic?”

It is the Stomper’s third time reporting such an incident. PHOTO: STOMP

SPX Express has reminded delivery partner to follow SOPs

In response to a Stomp query, SPX Express thanked the resident for his feedback and said the company has reviewed the incident.

“We have reminded our delivery partner to adhere strictly to SPX Express’ standard delivery procedures, including ensuring that parcels are not left unattended at delivery locations,” a spokesperson told Stomp on July 13.

The spokesperson added that SPX Express takes such matters seriously and will continue to work closely with its delivery partners to reinforce compliance with delivery procedures. Appropriate action will be taken where necessary.

“SPX Express remains committed to ensuring that all deliveries are conducted safely and responsibly, with consideration for shared community spaces,” the spokesperson said.

Residents with feedback about their delivery experience may contact SPX Express via email.

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