A Simei resident noticed that a pair of chickens have been hanging out in his estate.

Resident admires pair of chickens hanging out in Simei — only to get rude shock days later

A Simei resident noticed a pair of chickens hanging around his estate and was so taken with them that he even recorded videos to show a friend overseas.

One video shows a white hen and a reddish-brown rooster strolling around the foot of Block 246 Simei Street 5. Crowing can be heard.

A second clip shows the rooster trying to cross the road. Although initially spooked by traffic while standing on the central divider, it eventually manages to reach the other side of the road successfully.

White birds can be seen on both sides of the road, though it is unclear if any of them is the hen.

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The videos were taken by the resident, a member of the Stomp Team, last week.

Unfortunately, his delight was short-lived.

Hen ends up as roadkill

On July 21 at around 8.30am, the resident came across the flattened carcass of a white chicken along Simei Street 1.

Photos he took show the bird’s mangled white remains lying on the road, apparently after it had been run over.

PHOTO: STOMP

Given its colour and the location, the resident believes it was the same white hen he had seen days earlier.

“It looked like butchered chicken from the supermarket,” he said.

“I remember hearing chickens crowing on the day of the incident, but didn’t hear them the next day anymore.”

He said he felt saddened by the hen’s death, adding that the chickens “add character” to an otherwise quiet and uneventful neighbourhood.

“I told my overseas friend about the chickens only last week and she said they were super cute,” the Stomp Team member said.

“Then, just a few days later, one of them ended up dead.”

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