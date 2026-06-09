Recycling bin at Boon Keng Road ‘melts’ after catching fire

A recycling bin near Block 5 Boon Keng Road caught fire on June 7.

Stomper Leo shared videos showing the bin in flames. Firefighters are later seen putting out the blaze, with the bin noticeably reduced in size.

Leo said: “The recycling bin melted.”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that it was alerted to the incident at around 11.40pm and extinguished the fire using a dry powder fire extinguisher.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

There were no reported injuries and the cause of fire is under investigation.

To prevent bin fires, members of the public should ensure that flammable items such as such as paint and kerosene or lighted materials like burning embers and cigarette butts are not thrown into rubbish bins.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics fire

scdf

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.