Raw ingredients left in open packets and crates outside Koufu Pioneer Mall, SFA investigating

Stomper Madam Zhao became concerned about the hygiene of the food served at the Koufu outlet at Pioneer Mall when she spotted raw ingredients left out in the open on Sept 21.

What made it worse was a crow perched on top of the crates, seemingly ready to dig into the spread before it.

A video shared by Zhao shows the crow later pecking at a plastic bag filled with what looks to be meat.

Unsettled by what she saw, the Stomper reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

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In response to Stomp’s queries, SFA said that it is looking into the matter. The agency may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if there is sufficient evidence.

SFA reminds the public that food safety is a joint responsibility. The agency added: “While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.”

Food operators must ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained.

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to SFA via its online feedback form.

Stomp has reached out to Koufu for comment.

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