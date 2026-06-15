Rats ‘strike again’ at Bedok Reservoir Road, town council says multiple treatment cycles needed

Rodents are a common sight at Blocks 701 and 702 Bedok Reservoir Road, complained a resident.

Rodents continue to be a common sight at Blocks 701 and 702 Bedok Reservoir Road despite an earlier complaint by a resident.

Stomper Anonymous said he saw two to three rats in the area at around 7.30am on June 10 and four rats later that night.

Sharing videos of the sightings, Anonymous said: “The rats were scurrying from the senior residents’ corner of Block 702 to the bin chute behind Block 701.

“Despite earlier feedback, the issue strikes again.”

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Anonymous had previously expressed his frustration over the ongoing presence of rats in his estate, adding that he first started noticing them in mid-2025.

He told Stomp in May that there has been no improvement — a stance that he continues to maintain.

Town council says multiple treatment cycles, mass cooperation needed

In response to a Stomp query, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) said on June 11 that enhanced efforts had been undertaken to address the rodent activity following the Stomper’s initial feedback.

“Rodent control typically requires multiple treatment cycles before noticeable improvements can be observed,” said the town council.

“Our appointed cleaning contractor continues routine cleaning and our pest control operator has stepped up rodent control measures in the area.”

AHTC added that it is closely monitoring the outcome of these measures and will intensify its efforts where necessary.

Effective rodent management also requires the cooperation of all stakeholders, the town council noted.

“We urge residents and the public to practise good housekeeping habits and dispose of their waste responsibly, as improperly managed waste can attract pests and contribute to recurring rat sightings,” said AHTC.

“We will continue to strengthen our rodent control programme and step up public education efforts.”

Where necessary, cases of persistent littering may also be referred to the relevant authorities for further action.

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