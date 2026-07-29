‘Rapunzel’: Overgrown plant hanging from Eunos window pruned after town council engages with resident

An overgrown plant seen hanging from a window at a Eunos HDB block has been pruned following feedback from a Stomper.

Stomper Sally had shared a photo of the “overgrown creeper plant” hanging out from the fourth floor of Block 25 Eunos Crescent on July 25.

The Stomper likened the sight to “Rapunzel” — the iconic fairytale character who lets down her long braided hair from a tower for others to climb.

The Stomper likened the sight to “Rapunzel”. PHOTO: STOMP

It is unclear how long the plant had been there.

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Bye bye, Rapunzel

In response to a Stomp query, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council said on July 29 that it is aware of the matter.

“Following our engagement with the resident, the overgrown plant has since been pruned,” the town council added.

The town council also encouraged residents to maintain their plants regularly to prevent excessive growth that may encroach into neighbouring units or common areas.

This is not the first such incident reported on Stomp.

Last month, an overgrown plant at an HDB block in Woodlands Drive 14 drew mixed reactions ranging from nonchalance to concern and annoyance. Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council subsequently said it would prune the overhanging vegetation.

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