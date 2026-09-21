The chair blocked the leftmost lane along Upper Cross Street.

Random chair sits in middle of Chinatown road, vehicles forced to switch lanes to avoid it

Motorists turning into Upper Cross Street in Chinatown recently were caught by surprise when they spotted a lone orange chair occupying the leftmost lane.

Stomper ST captured videos of the strange sight, which he witnessed sometime after 1pm on Sept 19.

ST told Stomp that it was his first time seeing a chair on that stretch of road, just across from the Anytime Fitness outlet at Hong Lim Complex.

The piece of furniture obstructed traffic, reportedly prompting drivers to honk and change lanes to avoid colliding with it. A stationary car is seen parked in front of the chair.

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Since the chair sat in the lane right outside a restaurant, ST guessed that it could have been there for “slot reservation”.

As it is also situated just before a bus stop, he remarked: “I feel it is an unauthorised and irresponsible way to block off the road.”

Section 32A of the Street Works Act states that placing an item on any public street to create an obstruction or inconvenience to the passage of the public is an offence.

An authorised officer may inform the relevant party to remove the obstruction or remove it himself.

Anyone found guilty of leaving obstructions on a public street, or who fails to remove them after receiving an official notice shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $2,000.

Stomp has reached out to the restaurant concerned for comment.

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