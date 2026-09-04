The sight was a pleasant surprise on a sunny Wednesday afternoon.

‘Quite cute’: Stompers amused by ‘green men’ holding up umbrellas for pedestrians at Lau Pa Sat

People heading for lunch at Lau Pa Sat on Sept 2 were in for a surprise when they spotted men in green full-body spandex suits carrying umbrellas.

The surprise took an even more pleasant turn when the ‘green men’ held out their umbrellas for pedestrians, shielding them from the hot sun.

They formed two rows by the sides of the pedestrian crossing just in front of Lau Pa Sat, creating a sort of sheltered ‘walkway’ for people walking there.

‘Green men’ were seen holding up umbrellas for pedestrians. PHOTO: STOMP

Stomper Kris, who captured a video of the scene, said: “I was on my way to lunch and saw this thing. So many green men holding umbrella for us. Quite cute, share with you!”

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The gesture evidently caught lots of attention and stole many hearts.

Stomper Josh, who was having lunch with his colleagues at Lau Pa Sat, described the scene: “There was green men all around, sheltering people from the hot sun, and there’s free ice cream as well. Quite a comical sight.”

‘Green men’ part of StarHub activation

Apparently, the all-green affair was part of a StarHub activation for its unlimited 5G+ service.

The telco had announced the event on its Facebook page on Aug 31, promising unlimited ice cream, which it delivered to lucky customers at Lau Pa Sat.

Some lucky folks received free matcha ice cream. PHOTO: STOMP

Stomper Bigmatchballers managed to grab three whole matcha ice cream cones.

Check out more photos from the event in StarHub’s Facebook post:

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