A resident has allegedly seen the same man smoking at the void deck several times.

Queenstown resident reports man for repeatedly smoking at void deck, gets middle finger in return

A Queenstown resident was greeted with a middle finger after photographing a man allegedly smoking at an HDB void deck.

Stomper Sheryl said she most recently spotted the man at a stone table at the void deck of Block 33 Margaret Drive on Sept 1 at about 7.35am.

She shared photos showing the man seated at the table with what appears to be a cigarette in his hand.

Bottles of alcohol and a soft drink can also be seen on and around the table.

Another photo captures the man looking towards the Stomper and showing his middle finger.

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Sheryl said she did not confront him and had taken the photos as evidence to submit to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

“I took photos as the NEA officer needs concrete evidence that he’s smoking in a sheltered area,” she told Stomp.

According to Sheryl, the man had been frequenting the void deck for more than six months and would usually be there at night and in the early morning.

She alleged that he would smoke either at the stone table or in the nearby bushes.

Sheryl said she had repeatedly submitted photos to NEA over the past six months and had also informed the town council about the matter.

Despite her reports, she said the man continued returning to the area and smoking.

On Sept 1, she managed to photograph him apparently smoking at the stone table and submitted another report to NEA.

She was less impressed by his reaction to being photographed.

“I just found the middle finger unnecessary as it’s ungracious in a society promoting graciousness,” she said.

Sheryl said that was the last time she saw the man at the void deck.

According to her, NEA subsequently told her to inform the agency if he returned.

She said the man had previously disappeared for periods of time before returning again.

Under the Smoking (Prohibition in Certain Places) Act, smoking is not allowed in common areas of residential buildings, including void decks, common corridors, lift lobbies and stairwells.

Those caught smoking in a prohibited place may face a composition sum of $200. If convicted in court, they may be fined up to $1,000.

Stomp has contacted NEA and the town council for more information.

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