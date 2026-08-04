Punggol resident calls pair ‘knuckleheads’ after youth covers face and takes her slippers, wants them punished

A Punggol resident was shocked to discover that a pair of slippers left outside her flat had allegedly been stolen — with the entire incident captured on her doorbell camera.

Stomper GenX said the incident occurred at Block 176B Edgefield Plains on July 27 at about 2.50pm.

She shared footage showing two youths walking down the staircase next to her unit.

One of the youths is seen continuing along the corridor while the other turns back, pulls his T-shirt over half his face and bends down to take a pair of slippers from outside the Stomper’s home.

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He then walks away with the slippers to catch up with his companion.

According to GenX, the footwear was a pair of brown Havaianas slippers that she had owned for more than five years.

“They cost about $40 when I bought them,” she said.

‘Just need these two knuckleheads to kena punish’

Although she does not want the slippers returned, she hopes those responsible will be held accountable.

“I don’t need the footwear, just need these two knuckleheads to kena punish,” she said.

GenX, who has lived at the block for 10 years, said it was the first time she had experienced anything like this.

“I asked my neighbours and no one has shared if anything like this has happened before — or maybe they’re just not sharing,” she added.

GenX lodged a police report on the same day.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

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