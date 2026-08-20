The multi-vehicle accident happened at around 9am on Aug 19.

‘Public transport was at an absolute standstill’: BKE accident leaves Stomper stuck in jam for up to 40 min

A multi-vehicle accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) caused a traffic jam on Aug 19, with one commuter saying the journey came to a standstill for up to 40 minutes.

Stomper Terence said he was heading towards Woodlands Bus Interchange in the morning when he encountered the congestion.

He said he was shocked to see the traffic jam, with many commuters appearing to be affected.

“I thought of sharing because the public transport was at an absolute standstill and many people cannot get to their destination in time,” he said.

Terence estimated that he was stuck in the jam for 30 to 40 minutes.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

3 taken to Woodlands Hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along the BKE before the Mandai Road exit at about 9.05am.

Three people were conveyed to Woodlands Hospital, said SCDF.

Police said the accident involved two cars, a motorcycle, a lorry and a bus.

A 58-year-old male car driver, a 54-year-old male motorcyclist and a 57-year-old male bus driver were conveyed conscious to hospital.

The bus driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.