Stomper Sam’s 3D models allow prospective BTO flat buyers to assess factors such as sunlight exposure and the proximity of neighbouring blocks.

Property agent creates 3D models of over 200 BTO projects after facing difficulties with own flat selection

From avoiding the afternoon sun to securing a good view and ensuring sufficient privacy, there is much to consider when selecting a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat.

However, visualising what life would be like in a flat that has yet to be built can be challenging.

It was a predicament Stomper Sam Wei Yun found himself in.

“It was hard to imagine during my own BTO selection,” he told Stomp.

The 40-year-old property agent, who majored in information technology (IT), decided to put his skills to use to help other prospective homeowners make more informed decisions.

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He has since created 3D models of more than 200 BTO projects.

Beyond floor plans and site maps

Sam wanted to give prospective homeowners a clearer picture of what they could expect before committing to a unit.

His models allow users to assess factors such as:

Views from specific units

Sunlight exposure

Proximity to neighbouring blocks

Privacy

Sam added that the orientation of a flat could also be particularly important to buyers who take feng shui into consideration.

Concerns over privacy and views

The initiative comes amid growing interest in using technology to visualise homes before they are built.

Stomp previously reported on frustrations faced by residents of newer BTO developments, including concerns over layouts and limited sunlight in service yards.

In May 2025, The Straits Times reported on services catering to BTO buyers, including 3D visualisations and flat selection consultancy.

Concerns over privacy and views are not unfounded either.

According to a report by ST on the Housing & Development Board’s (HDB) 2023-2024 survey, residents’ satisfaction with privacy within their flats fell by 6.6 percentage points compared with 2018.

Satisfaction with the views from their flats also dipped by 4.1 percentage points to 87.8 per cent.

Two days to develop tool, no plans to monetise it

Sam said he spent about two days developing and refining his online tool, drawing on information provided by HDB.

“I compared with Google Maps, Street Directory and Openmaps to strengthen the accuracy,” he said.

Since launching the tool in early November, Sam has received enquiries from prospective homeowners seeking advice on which direction their flats should face.

While he acknowledged that the initiative also helps him market himself as a property agent, he said he has no plans to monetise the tool.

“It is a free tool and I don’t intend to charge. There are no restrictions on my website,” he said.

Sam intends to continue adding future BTO projects, including those in the upcoming February 2027 sales exercise.

He would also welcome a similar tool being incorporated into HDB’s official flat selection process.

In the meantime, he hopes to improve his models to offer a more immersive experience for prospective homeowners.

“I hope to make it more life-like in my future version, where it will seem like you are at the exact location but behind a screen.”

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