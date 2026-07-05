Power outage leaves elderly residents stranded at Spottiswoode Park

According to the Stomper, the power outage began at around 8.20pm and power was restored at about 10.35pm on July 1.

Residents of Block 110 Spottiswoode Park Road were left in the dark for more than two hours after a power outage on the night of July 1.

The outage began at around 8.20pm and power was restored at about 10.35pm, according to Stomper A Very Concerned Resident.

The Stomper said that the blackout affected lifts, staircase lighting, the void deck, sheltered walkways and all units in the block.

Many residents were unable to return home as both lifts were out of service. “I saw a few elderly residents and a pregnant lady seated at the void deck,” the resident said.

“We also dared not open our fridge to prevent food from becoming spoilt,” the Stomper added.

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The resident added that many people living in the estate are in their 70s and 80s.

“If there is an emergency medical situation, (the blackout) might delay rescue efforts.”

According to the resident, this was not an isolated incident.

The resident recalled at least two previous outages at Block 110 over the past two years, as well as another affecting neighbouring Block 109 on Sept 23, 2025, that Stomp had reported on.

“I hope that this type of incident can be prevented in future as this cannot be happening so often,” the resident said.

The resident also estimated that previous outages had also taken more than an hour to resolve.

Town council: Priority was restoring lifts

In response to Stomp’s queries, Tanjong Pagar Town Council (TPTC) said on July 3: “The Town Council is aware of the power outage at Block 110 Spottiswoode Park Road on July 1.”

Upon receiving the call from members of the public, town council officers, electricians and SP Power were immediately deployed to the site.

“Priority was given to restoring lift services so that residents, including the elderly and those with mobility needs, could safely return to their homes,” TPTC added.

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