Stomper Cindy said she has noticed these damaged tiles since a few months ago.

‘Potential safety hazard’: Damaged tactile paving at Defu Lane fixed before planned replacement works in September

Damaged tactile paving along a pedestrian walkway at Defu Lane industrial area has been repaired prior to planned replacement works in September, after a passer-by raised safety concerns.

Stomper Cindy said on Aug 22 that she noticed damaged yellow tactile tiles along the walkway near Lamp Post No. 29/SS3/4.

Based on photos she took, one of the tiles appeared chipped, while sections of the tactile paving were missing altogether.

“We noticed this issue a few months ago,” said Cindy, who occasionally passes through the area when heading to Block 4 Defu Industrial Food Centre.

She was concerned that the damaged paving could be particularly hazardous for elderly pedestrians, children and visually impaired people who rely on tactile paving to navigate.

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“If a pedestrian trips over the damaged section, it could potentially result in a fall and injury,” she said.

Cindy said she had submitted feedback to the Ministry of Manpower and Land Transport Authority over the potential public safety hazard.

Stomp understands that interim measures had been put in place as of Aug 25, with loose pieces removed and warning stickers applied to the affected area.

Tactile paving to be replaced from September

In response to Stomp’s queries, a JTC spokesperson said on Aug 28 that it will progressively replace tactile paving across Defu Industrial Estate from September to December 2026 as part of a planned programme.

The new tactile paving will use more durable and skid-resistant materials, JTC said.

“Damaged tactile paving will be replaced first to address safety concerns. The remaining paving will follow,” said the spokesperson.

In the meantime, the JTC spokesperson confirmed that the pavement at Defu Lane 10 has been repaired.

Members of the public can contact JTC on facilities or estate management matters at 1800 568 7000 or its online feedback form.

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