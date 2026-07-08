A Porsche driver found a note on his parked car — but it’s not what you might think.

Porsche driver finds note saying ‘I’ll slaughter pigs to support you’ on his car — but it’s from his wife

A Porsche driver was walking his dog on the night of July 6 when he came across a note on his parked car.

At first glance, the handwritten note tucked under his windscreen wiper looked like it might be a reprimand for some supposed infraction.

But plot twist — it was actually from his wife.

Stomper G shared photos of the note she had left on her husband’s yellow car, which was parked in their condominium carpark.

It read: “I’ll slaughter pigs to support you.”

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The note also featured “two floating hearts and a delightfully chubby hand-drawn piglet”.

PHOTO: STOMP

“I was trying to cheer my husband up after a long day at work,” G told Stomp. “He wasn’t exactly down, but it was a busy and stressful day for him.”

According to G, her husband smiled when he spotted it. It was quite “obvious” the note was from his “crazy” wife, she said.

The couple have been married for six years.

The Stomper explained that “I’ll slaughter pigs to support you” is a line from the Chinese television series Pursuit of Jade, starring Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei.

G added: “Aiyoh, the whole world is crazy over the drama and the male lead.”

As for her husband?

It seems G is even crazier about him.

“Forget Shakespeare or K-drama cliches... a cute pork-chopping promise is the in thing now,” she quipped.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics note

funny

romantic

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.