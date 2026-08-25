The fire involved vegetation measuring approximately two metres by three metres.

‘Poor grass couldn’t take the heat’: Fire breaks out on grass patch at Upper Bukit Timah Road

A fire involving vegetation broke out near a bus stop along Upper Bukit Timah Road on Aug 23.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Stomp that it was alerted to the fire, which involved vegetation measuring approximately two metres by three metres, at around noon.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stomper Angel said she saw three police cars, a fire engine and a Red Rhino at the scene opposite Glendale Park Condo at around 12.30pm.

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“SCDF firefighters were spraying water on a grass patch near the roadside,” recounted Angel, who shared photos and a video of firefighting efforts.

Angel said she did not see any large flames, but speculated that the fire had broken out because the “poor grass couldn’t take the heat”.

She told Stomp: “With Singapore experiencing such hot weather, it certainly made me wonder if the dry grass had caught fire or started smouldering because of the heat.

“Thankfully, the situation appeared to be under control with the SCDF and the police attending promptly.”

Singapore recorded temperatures between 31°C and 33°C at around noon to 6pm on Aug 23.

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