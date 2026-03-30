Police seen with elderly man after Stomp report about him sunbathing naked by Kallang River

The police were seen with an elderly man who had previously been spotted sunbathing naked by Kallang River.

Stomper Sharon shared a picture of the balding man in a white shirt and black pants speaking with two uniformed policemen and another man on March 30. She had taken the photo while walking to work between 8.45am and 9am.

The group were at the same grassy area in Kallang Bahru where the elderly man had been photographed without any clothes on by Sharon on March 24, her third time seeing the nude sunbather in a month.

Sharon saw the man in the same spot again on March 26, though he was not in the buff but in his underwear.

“If he can do this without getting caught and punished, that would show that anyone can do something similar and go unpunished,” lamented Sharon.

Hence, she was thankful to see the police involved.

Stomp understands that when the police approached the sunbather on March 30, he was not fully naked at the time, and he was given an advisory.

Sharon said she wished the police had acted sooner and set up security cameras around the area to monitor the situation.

Stomp has contacted the police for more info.

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