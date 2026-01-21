Police looking for car driver involved in hit-and-run accident with lorry in Woodlands

Police are looking for a car driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that occurred along Woodlands Avenue 9 on Jan 20.

Stomper Meow, who shared photos taken at around 1am on Jan 21, said he called the police after coming across the scene.

"I was going to Gym Pod on a rented bicycle at Admiralty Garden when I saw an accident between a Mercedes and a lorry carrying eggs." he recounted. "So I called popo lor. I heard the driver ran away."

In the photos shared by Meow, five police cars can be seen parked along an empty road. Several men, including one in a neon safety vest, are standing around a dark-coloured car.

In response to Stomp's queries, the police said they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident at about 11.50pm on Jan 20. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at about 12.25am on Jan 21.

"No injuries were reported," said the police, adding that the car driver had left the scene before their arrival.

Efforts to locate the car driver are underway and police investigations are ongoing.

SCDF assessed two persons for minor injuries, but both declined to be sent to hospital.

