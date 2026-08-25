The accident occurred along Yio Chu Kang Road towards Serangoon Road on Aug 21.

Police car and taxi involved in Yio Chu Kang accident, officers seen taking photos of licence plate

A police vehicle and a taxi were involved in an accident along Yio Chu Kang Road towards Serangoon Road on Aug 21.

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to the accident at about 4pm.

No injuries were reported.

Stomper Vin Boey was walking past the scene opposite Block 214 Serangoon Avenue 4 when he heard a commotion.

“I overheard the taxi driver saying something about the motor (being) burned, but I don’t drive so I wouldn’t know,” said the Stomper.

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He shared a video showing a Traffic Police motorcycle and a police car in front of a ComfortDelGro taxi. Another two police cars can be seen stopped behind the cab.

“There was nothing unusual except the police taking photos of the taxi’s licence plate,” Vin Boey added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has contacted ComfortDelGro for more info.

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