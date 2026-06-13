Several PMDs were seen lining a section of the ground floor at a Boon Lay Drive HDB block.

PMD users now parking at Boon Lay void deck after being warned not to charge devices in corridor overnight

It has been only three months since a Boon Lay Drive unit was issued a warning by the town council for charging personal mobility devices (PMDs) along the common corridor overnight.

The PMDs have since found a new parking spot — at the void deck.

Stomper Huay shared photos taken on June 9, showing several PMDs lining a section of the ground floor at her HDB block.

The PMDs have apparently been moved from the common corridor to the void deck. PHOTO: STOMP

According to Huay, the devices belong to the same household that was previously warned in March for charging PMDs outside their unit.

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At that time, West Coast-Jurong West Town Council told Stomp that it had been “actively engaging” the residents involved. Notices were served to the unit, with the latest warning issued on March 10.

Huay said: “They are now charging and parking their PMDs not too far away from home, only a staircase away.”

Town council coordinating with LTA about enforcement

In response to a Stomp query, West Coast-Jurong West Town Council said on June 11 that it is aware of the situation and has issued advisory notices for the PMDs to be removed.

The town council added that it is also coordinating with the Land Transport Authority regarding enforcement.

“We take this opportunity to remind all residents that the illegal parking of PMDs in common corridors, as well as the overnight charging of PMDs in these areas, poses serious fire safety risks,” said the town council.

“Residents are urged to store and charge PMDs only within their own homes, in accordance with existing regulations.”

Fire safety tips for PMDs. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to 49 fires involving active mobility devices in 2025.

Such fires remain an area of concern, added the SCDF, “especially for those that occur at residential premises due to its rapid fire spread within confined spaces”.

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