Plastic bags in trees as high-rise littering plagues Bukit Batok block, NEA cameras detect multiple acts from one unit

A Bukit Batok resident is frustrated by persistent high-rise littering at his block, where he claims rubbish is being thrown every day and attracting flocks of birds.

The Stomper, who has lived in the area for about one and a half years, said the problem at Block 435A Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 has been going on for at least a year.

He shared photos taken on in May and June, showing what appear to be plastic bags and other rubbish scattered on the ground and caught in trees.

Some of the images also show numerous birds gathering around the discarded items.

“The rubbish is thrown every single day,” said the Stomper, who added that he had submitted multiple reports through the OneService app.

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He said he had previously been told that surveillance cameras would be installed and action taken against the culprit.

“I just feel that stricter action should be taken,” he added.

NEA investigating high-rise littering at Bukit Batok block

In response to a Stomp query, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on July 21 that it is aware of high-rise littering at the block and is actively monitoring the situation.

Following persistent feedback, surveillance cameras were deployed in December 2025 and detected multiple littering acts from one of the units.

“A notice has been issued to the flat owner and investigations are ongoing,” said an NEA spokesperson.

NEA is also investigating the latest feedback and said enforcement action would be taken against any identified offenders.

Advisory notices have been put up at the lifts and lift lobbies to remind residents of the dangers of high-rise littering and the importance of proper waste disposal.

The Stomper took a photo of an advisory put up by NEA at his block. PHOTO: STOMP

Jurong-Clementi-Bukit Batok Town Council told Stomp that its conservancy team had deployed workers to clear the affected areas after receiving feedback.

Educational posters were also placed at lift lobbies, and the incidents were reported to NEA for investigation.

“The town council will continue to support NEA’s enforcement efforts to safeguard the safety of residents and maintain a clean living environment,” said its spokesperson.

Residents who witness high-rise littering are encouraged to submit relevant information, including photos or videos where possible, through the OneService app.

NEA said littering from residential flats is a serious offence as it poses a danger to the public, dirties the environment and threatens public hygiene.

Those convicted of littering can be fined up to $2,000 for a first offence, $4,000 for a second offence and $10,000 for a third or subsequent offence.

The court may also impose a Corrective Work Order requiring offenders to clean public areas for up to 12 hours.

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