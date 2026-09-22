A resident from a nearby block allegedly threw a plastic bag from a window towards children playing at the playground.

Plastic bag allegedly filled with saliva thrown towards children at Serangoon playground: ‘So disgusting’

A mother was appalled after a plastic bag allegedly containing saliva was thrown from an HDB block towards children playing at a playground in Serangoon.

Stomper Jeni said the incident occurred near Block 226 Serangoon Avenue 4 on Sept 18 at about 12.25pm.

She shared that she and several other parents had picked up their children from school and allowed them to play at the playground for about 20 minutes.

While the children were playing, Jeni alleged that a resident from the nearby block threw a plastic bag from a window towards them.

“Initially, we thought it was water,” she said.

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However, when the parents went closer to inspect the bag, Jeni claimed that it contained saliva.

She shared photos with Stomp showing a clear plastic bag lying on the grass near the playground.

Jeni said none of the parents confronted the resident.

She believes the act was intentional and said there had been a previous encounter involving the same resident and students.

“It was the second time,” she said. “Last time, he threatened students by saying, ‘I will call police.’”

Jeni described the latest incident as “very disappointing”.

“I don’t know how one can throw this at kids,” she said. “It’s so disgusting.”

She considered calling the police but said that as she was new to Singapore, she and the parents of her son’s friends decided to report the incident to the school instead.

According to Jeni, the school principal told them that the matter had been referred to the police.

The Stomper said she could not understand why someone would resort to throwing something at children simply for playing at the playground.

“If they don’t want kids to play at that playground, they can make arrangements to close it or seal it,” she said.

Stomp has contacted the police for more information.

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