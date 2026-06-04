PHV driver caught smoking behind the wheel in Ubi even though it’s prohibited

A private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver was seen allegedly smoking while driving along Ubi Avenue 3 on June 3.

Stomper Edros shared a photo taken at about 2.20pm, showing the driver of a Toyota Noah with his hand hanging out of the driver’s side window while holding what appeared to be a lit cigarette.

The vehicle bore a blue PHV decal, although it was unclear which ride-hailing platform the driver was operating under.

“Can PHV drivers smoke while driving?” asked the Stomper.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), smoking is prohibited in most public service vehicles, including private-hire cars that are providing paid chauffeured services.

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Those caught smoking in a prohibited place may be issued a composition fine of $200. Upon conviction in court, offenders may be fined up to $1,000.

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