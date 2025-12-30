PHV crashes into lorry cutting cross 3 lanes 'recklessly' at Holland Road: 'I could not stop in time'

A private-hire vehicle (PHV) was involved in an accident with a lorry at Holland Road on Dec 22.

Stomper Wong, who is the PHV driver, said it happened at about 1.30pm.

"The lorry came out from a small road (Taman Warna) without checking and even cut across three lanes to the rightmost lane," recounted the Stomper.

"I was in the middle lane. Because he drove recklessly, I could not stop in time and crashed into the right side of his lorry."

Wong added that he and the lorry driver had exchanged particulars, but the lorry driver had not made an accident report as of Dec 29.

"I called him multiple times on Dec 23 and 24, but he refused to pick up," claimed the Stomper.

"When he eventually called back, he brushed me off and said he would make a report that day, but until now he hasn't."

Wong said he informed the lorry driver that failing to report the accident within 24 hours would be an offence. However, the lorry driver allegedly responded by saying, "Nothing will happen."

The Stomper's vehicle remains at a repair centre pending further action.

He said he made an accident report on the day of the incident and later lodged a police report after learning that the lorry driver had not reported the accident.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation