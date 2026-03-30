Pedestrians walk in front of Stomper’s car at Ikea Tampines like they ‘own the whole carpark’

Two pedestrians were seen walking in the middle of the road at a multi-storey carpark despite oncoming traffic.

The incident occurred on March 20 at around 4.30pm, when Stomper Sam had just arrived at the Ikea Tampines carpark and was looking for a parking spot.

Footage of the incident shows around six pedestrians — including a child — walking in front of Sam’s car, seemingly making their way towards Ikea’s entrance.

A man and a woman can be seen walking in the middle of the road, directly in front of Sam’s vehicle, as he slows down for them.

Sam described the couple as walking “like they own the whole carpark”. He also felt that they were expecting drivers to “give way to them when they are the ones who are wrong”.

The Stomper said he did not honk or flash his lights at the pair “because it would startle them, which may cause them to react adversely”.

While this was not the first time Sam had encountered such an incident, it stood out for him.

“This couple simply disregarded that they were walking on a path meant for cars and did not even bother to check before continuing,” the Stomper explained.

According to the Singapore Road Safety Council, pedestrians are advised to stay alert for oncoming traffic and to use footpaths whenever possible.

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