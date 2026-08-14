Joe told Stomp that this was not the first time he had encountered the walkway being cordoned off.

Pedestrian says cordoned walkway at Somerset forces him onto road — but it’s private property

A pedestrian was concerned after finding a walkway in Somerset cordoned off, forcing him to walk along the road instead.

Stomper Joe was walking towards Concorde Hotel from Somerset MRT station at around 8.10pm on July 24 when he encountered an obstacle: a cordoned-off walkway along Kramat Lane.

Joe told Stomp that this was not the first time he had encountered the walkway being cordoned off.

“Previously they did, then they never did again for some time, and then it happened again,” he shared.

He said he was able to use the pedestrian walkway along the rest of his route from Somerset MRT, including outside the nearby Hotel Chancellor, but had to move onto the road when he reached the area in question.

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The Stomper shared a photo of a barricade blocking access to the walkway, with a sign attached warning the public that the area is “protected by video surveillance” and that “trespassers will be prosecuted”.

The bright red sign says “No trespassing” in bold. PHOTO: STOMP

“My understanding is the walkway is for pedestrians to walk safely,” said Joe.

He described the situation as “very dangerous” and shared the incident with Stomp in the hope that the relevant authorities would take note.

Walkway is private property

Stomp understands that the walkway is private property and forms part of the estate’s premises.

The barrier was introduced after repeated incidents of members of the public drinking in the area, resulting in issues including littering, mess and disturbances that have occasionally required police involvement.

The property management company subsequently put up the barrier only during affected timings as a preventive measure to manage the area and minimise further disturbances.

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