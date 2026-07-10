A Stomper said he found a cockroach in his hospital meal, but the hospital said it was a piece of ikan bilis.

Patient insists he found cockroach in hospital meal, even after explanation that it’s ikan bilis

A patient alleged finding a cockroach in his hospital meal — a belief that he stands by even after the hospital explained that the object was a piece of ikan bilis.

Stomper Chan said the incident occurred at Outram Community Hospital (OCH) on July 4 at around 12.13pm.

He had undergone lumbar spinal stenosis surgery at Singapore General Hospital and was hospitalised for six days. He was later transferred to OCH, where he is currently warded for another three weeks.

According to the Stomper, he was served nasi lemak for lunch and discovered a black object in his rice while eating it.

“I found a cockroach in my meal,” claimed the Stomper.

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Chan said he informed hospital staff about the incident.

“They apologised and said they would improve the food hygiene,” he added.

Object is piece of anchovy: SingHealth Community Hospitals

In response to a Stomp query, SingHealth Community Hospitals said it is aware of the feedback from the patient regarding an item found in his lunch.

A spokesperson said hospital staff attended to the patient immediately, apologised for the concern caused and provided a replacement meal. A kitchen chef also met with the patient that afternoon to understand his concerns and explain the findings.

“Following our review, we established that the item was a piece of ikan bilis (anchovy), an ingredient in the Pandan Nasi Lemak served that day,” the spokesperson told Stomp.

“Specifically, the darker portion was the stomach area of the anchovy, which can appear blackened after deep-frying and may resemble an insect.”

The hospital explained that the object is a piece of ikan bilis, which can appear blackened after deep-frying. PHOTO: STOMP

SingHealth Community Hospitals said the findings were subsequently shared with the patient by its Head of Food Services and a nursing staff member during a follow-up visit.

“We appreciate the patient bringing his concerns to our attention,” said the spokesperson, adding that SingHealth Community Hospitals takes all feedback on food quality and patient experience seriously.

SingHealth Community Hospitals said it remains committed to maintaining high standards of food safety while ensuring concerns raised by patients are addressed promptly and respectfully.

Stomper in disbelief over incident and findings

Asked how he felt about the explanation, Chan told Stomp: “I can’t believe this happened at a hospital. Our hospitals are world-class.”

The Stomper also said he found the hospital’s response “so so only”.

When asked if he still believes the object in his food is a cockroach, he said: “Yes.”

“I am very disappointed,” Chan added.

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