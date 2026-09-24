Stompers have sighted several instances of people flouting the new rules.

Passengers still seen putting feet up on seats and eating on buses as new LTA rules kick in

News about the new regulations on public buses that took effect in Sept 23 caused quite a stir, but were apparently not enough to deter some passengers from violating the rules.

In the days since the regulations were first announced, Stomp has received several submissions with proof of people putting their feet up on bus seats and eating on board the bus.

On Sept 22, just a day before the rules were implemented, Stomper Shawn spotted a man sitting in the back row of bus service 67 with both his feet on the seats in front of him.

A man had his shoes off and both his feet with socks on a bus seat. PHOTO: STOMP

He had his shoes off and was casually looking at his phone, while his feet, covered in white socks, rested on the seats.

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It is unclear whether anyone approached the man, or if he had his feet up for the entire bus ride.

Meanwhile, another Stomper saw a man putting his feet up on the edge of two bus seats aboard bus service 2 heading towards Changi Village at around 7.30am on Sept 24 — a day after the rules were implemented.

A man dressed in office wear was seen resting his feet on the edge of two bus seats. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper said they doubted anyone had reported the passenger, who appeared to be dressed in business attire, to the bus captain.

When asked what they thought about the passenger’s behaviour, the Stomper said: “Inconsiderate, even though there isn’t anyone sitting there.”

Passenger seen eating openly on the bus

On the morning of Sept 23, a Stomper caught a female passenger eating while sitting on a bus.

A video shows her holding a small plastic bag up as she chews indiscreetly, as if unbothered by the Stomper observing her.

It is also unclear if anyone approached her and informed her about the new regulations.

That same morning, Stomper Jerra noticed an elderly passenger in a priority seat cleaning his ear in public.

A clip shows him using a small, thin tool to seemingly clean his ear. He then appears to flick some residue off the tool.

The elderly man proceeds to pick his ears with his finger, brushing away at it as if getting rid of something.

While LTA’s rules do not mention anything about grooming oneself on public buses, Jerra still felt that the man’s behaviour was a nuisance.

The Stomper remarked: “First day when new public transport regulations take effect. But what can we do and who is really going to enforce it?”

Bus captains can advise passengers to stop nuisance or disruptive behaviour

According to LTA, the new regulations deem nuisance and disruptive behaviour on public buses and at bus interchanges and terminals as offences.

Such behaviours include placing one’s feet on seats, playing audio at a loud volume, littering, eating or drinking on board buses. The maximum penalty for these offences is $500.

Only empowered staff such as ticket inspectors and bus interchange staff may issue Administrative Notifications of Offences (Administrative NOO) to suspected offenders.

Thereafter, LTA will follow up with investigations.

Although bus captains cannot issue Administrative NOO, they can still advise passengers to stop nuisance or disruptive behaviour.

If a passenger fails to comply, bus captains may require them to alight.

Should the passenger refuse to cooperate, bus captains can get help from the Bus Operations Control Centre or the police.

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