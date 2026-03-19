Pasir Ris resident says mobile crane collision was bound to happen, wants road widened

The mobile crane collision at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 1 and Drive 8 on Feb 13 was an "accident waiting to happen", said a resident.

Stomper James blamed the multi-vehicle accident on the "cramped conditions and absolute mess of the current traffic management" due to the construction of the Cross-Island Line in the area.

In a video of the accident posted by SG Road Vigilante, it can be seen that as the mobile crane starts turning left at the junction, its rear pushes against a black Volkswagen in the adjacent lane. The car in turn collides with two other vehicles.

James said the incident highlights the "dangerous traffic nightmare" that residents are facing at the junction on a daily basis.

"We need significant widening of the road to accommodate the current volume of traffic and construction activity safely," said the Stomper.

He also complained about the massive traffic jams caused by heavy vehicles turning in and out of the construction sites as well as the traffic light timings, which he called a "huge mess".

James said the construction vehicle access and egress should be moved away from the main traffic flow.

"There must be a proper safety coordination team on the ground to manage vehicle movements," added the Stomper, who wants mobile cranes prohibited from the area during the day and allowed only at night.

"The residents of Pasir Ris deserve a safe and functional commute. We need an immediate overhaul of the traffic management here."

In response to a Stomp query, a Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson pointed out that the mobile crane involved in the accident was not from or going to an LTA site.

"The current temporary road design during construction prioritises users’ safety by ensuring that traffic lanes meet the required widths under road design standards," said the spokesperson.

"This allows vehicles, including buses and heavy vehicles, to travel safely with sufficient clearance from barriers, kerbs and adjacent lanes."

Operators of oversized vehicles must obtain an Oversized Vehicle Movement permit before travelling on public roads.

Traffic light timings have also been calibrated to respond to the new road design and dynamically adapt to demand detected at junctions.

The spokesperson added: "We will continue to monitor traffic and make adjustments where necessary. We urge all drivers to exercise caution and remain vigilant at traffic junctions to ensure the safety of all road users."

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