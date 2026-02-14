The mobile crane's rear swung into an adjacent car as it was turning. PHOTO: SGRV ADMIN/FACEBOOK

Mobile crane's rear swings into adjacent car while turning at Pasir Ris junction

A mobile crane triggered a chain collision at a junction in Pasir Ris when its rear swung into a car in the adjacent lane while turning, pushing it into two other vehicles.

Footage of the accident, posted on the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page, shows the mobile crane sitting stationary in the leftmost lane at a traffic junction, with its wheels on lane dividers.

As the mobile crane starts turning left, its rear pushes against a black Volkswagen in the adjacent lane, causing it to collide with two other vehicles in the middle and rightmost lane.

Despite the collision, the mobile crane keeps turning and eventually drives out of the dashcam vehicle's view. Seeing this, the driver of the black car alights and chases after the crane.

The driver of another car, which was in the right-most lane at the time, exit her vehicle to survey the damage.

A marking reading "TWC" — short for Tiong Woon Corporation — can be seen on the crane.

In response to Stomp's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has reached out to Tiong Woon Corporation and SCDF for comment.

Netizens slam drivers for squeezing next to truck

The post garnered over a thousand reactions and hundreds of comments, as netizens debated who was at fault. One even described the drivers as "moronic and impatient".

"These drivers are really brave, dare to stay beside this giant. As a driver, I will never stay side by side with a heavy loaded truck, and not stop near to them," one user commented.

Another said that it was "common sense" to stay behind the mobile crane instead of squeezing next to it.

Others suggested that the truck driver should have occupied two lanes to prevent such accidents from happening.

"What a way to start Chinese New Year," one netizen quipped.

