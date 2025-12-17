Pasir Ris resident praises migrant workers for toiling in heavy downpour

Migrant workers were seen working tirelessly in heavy rain on the afternoon of Dec 16.

Stomper Dennis shared a video showing two migrant workers on a suspended scaffold platform at Block 181 Pasir Ris Street 11.

Both men were descending on the platform with a paint bucket while one of them held up a board to shield himself from the rain.

"I would like to express my gratitude to these hardworking migrant workers who continued their work even in the rain," Dennis said.

"Without them, we wouldn't have well-maintained HDB buildings, from fresh paintwork to upgrading works."

He also shared words of encouragement for the workers: "Stay safe and always keep a lookout for each other's safety on duty, be it hanging in the air or ground work."

