Footage shows smoke in the vicinity of one of the buildings as firefighters get equipped.

Part of NAFA campus evacuated after smoke detected in workshop

Part of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts’ (NAFA) Campus 1 was evacuated after smoke was detected in one of its workshops on Aug 18.

A Stomper, who was passing by the Bencoolen Street campus at about 5pm, shared photos and videos showing several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles and firefighters at the scene.

The footage shows smoke in the vicinity of one of the buildings as firefighters get equipped.

Another clip shows an ambulance arriving as onlookers watch nearby.

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Paramedics are also seen wheeling a stretcher towards the building.

The Stomper said the presence of the emergency response initially left her worried that someone might have been hurt.

“I was so scared and concerned if there was any casualty,” she said.

She added that she had overheard that it was the second day of school.

Wing B evacuated as a precaution

In response to a Stomp query, a NAFA spokesperson confirmed that the smoke was detected in a workshop at Campus 1, Wing B.

“NAFA is aware of an incident involving smoke detected in one of our workshops located at Campus 1, Wing B, yesterday,” said the spokesperson.

“As a precautionary measure, Wing B was evacuated. The SCDF attended to the incident. There were no reported injuries.

“The safety of our students and staff is our priority, and we are working closely with SCDF. The cause of the incident is being investigated.”

Stomp has contacted SCDF for more information.

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