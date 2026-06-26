Parents have ‘nothing left to sell’ after 13-year-old daughter’s leukaemia returns, need up to $450k for transplant

When 13-year-old Graceline Famlevina’s acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) relapsed for a second time, her parents were devastated.

Now, she faces intensive chemotherapy and a second bone marrow transplant in Singapore, with treatment costs estimated at between $350,000 and $450,000.

Her father, Fadli, 43, told Stomp that the family has exhausted nearly every avenue to pay for her care.

“Last year, before we started crowdfunding, we paid for her treatment using our savings, donations from friends, and by selling our car and apartment,” said Fadli, who works in quality control at a pharmaceutical company in Indonesia. His wife, Gema, 42, works in quality control at a dairy company.

“But these were still not enough to cover her medical bills, so we also borrowed money from the companies where we work.

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“We are foreigners trying our best for our daughter’s recovery in Singapore, where the medical costs are very high. Her medical expenses are far beyond what we can afford on our salaries.”

The family came to Singapore in April 2025 after Graceline suffered her first relapse, as advanced treatment options for relapsed AML were unavailable in Indonesia.

While Fadli remains in Indonesia for work and visits periodically, Gema has been living in Singapore with Graceline for the past 15 months as her full-time caregiver while continuing to work remotely.

According to a letter from a doctor at the National University Hospital (NUH) dated April 24, Graceline experienced a second AML relapse and is now preparing for another stem cell transplant after previous treatments failed to prevent the cancer from returning.

Recalling the moment they learnt the cancer had returned, Fadli said: “We were very devastated and did not know what to do. But we tried to organise our emotions, do our best and keep fighting for Graceline’s recovery.”

Daughter still dreams of becoming a voice actor

Despite everything she has endured, Fadli said his daughter remains remarkably resilient.

“She has already undergone her second cycle of chemotherapy,” he shared. “Her illness has significantly disrupted her life. She has lost time playing with her friends, studying and attending school like other children.”

Although Graceline remains enrolled in a school in Indonesia, she now studies from afar, completing assignments sent by her teachers while receiving treatment in Singapore.

She hopes to one day return to the classroom and dreams of becoming a voice actor and content creator, creating videos that can entertain and comfort patients just as online content has helped her through her own treatment journey.

Parents have a month to raise funds for bone marrow transplant

Graceline’s second bone marrow transplant is scheduled for August, leaving the family with about a month to raise the funds needed.

“We really hope readers can help by donating to cover Graceline’s medical costs, especially for her second life-saving bone marrow transplant,” said Fadli.

“We would deeply appreciate it if people could also help share her story and raise awareness. Every contribution, no matter how small, gives our daughter hope and brings her one step closer to recovery.”

The family’s Give.Asia campaign states that they have “nothing left to sell and nowhere left to borrow from” after previously funding Graceline’s treatment through savings, asset sales and loans.

They are now appealing for public support to help pay for her next round of treatment.

All funds raised will be managed by Give.Asia and paid directly to NUH.

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