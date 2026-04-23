Pandapro user denied $5 ‘on-time’ voucher despite Collin’s order arriving 37 minutes late

A woman said she felt “misled” by Foodpanda’s on-time delivery promise after her order arrived late but was still deemed “on time”.

Stomper Nicole, a Pandapro subscriber, said she placed an order from Collin’s at Sengkang Grand Mall on April 5 at 6.07pm, with a scheduled delivery time of 8pm.

However, her food arrived at 8.37pm — 37 minutes later.

Under Foodpanda’s Pandapro benefits, subscribers can claim a $5 voucher if their order arrives more than 10 minutes after the latest delivery time.

Nicole said she contacted customer service about the delay but was told her order was not considered late, so she did not receive the voucher.

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“They claimed my delivery window was between 8.45pm and 9.05pm,” she said.

“I have a screenshot to prove I ordered for 8pm delivery, but customer service insists that my order is not late.”

She questioned how the on-time guarantee works if delivery timings can be changed.

“If Foodpanda’s system amends the delivery time every time a delivery is late, then what’s the $5 promise for?” she said. “It’s misleading to potential subscribers and irresponsible to current members.”

In response to a Stomp query, a Foodpanda spokesperson said voucher eligibility is based on the latest delivery time shown in the app.

“For orders under the On-Time Promise, voucher eligibility is assessed based on the latest delivery time reflected in the app, which is updated to reflect real-time conditions during fulfilment,” the spokesperson said.

Foodpanda added that it had reviewed the case and reached out to the customer directly to “resolve the matter and ensure the appropriate compensation is provided”.

The company also said an additional goodwill voucher was extended to the customer.

Nicole confirmed with Stomp that Foodpanda has since responded and issued her “four $5 ‘I’m sorry’ vouchers”.

However, she said she still considers the issue unresolved.

She questioned why her original 8pm delivery time was changed without notice after the order was reassigned to another rider.

“They said the original rider couldn’t fulfil the order and it was reassigned at 7.40pm, but how does that change my 8pm delivery time?” she said.

“The least they could do is explain what happened and inform me that the delivery time would be later.”

She added that a similar incident occurred again on April 19, when an order arrived later than expected but was still not considered late based on the app’s delivery timing.

“My problem is, if they promise an on-time delivery voucher for orders that arrive more than 10 minutes late, then they should honour it,” she said.

“If they don’t intend to fulfil the promise, then remove this perk instead of marketing it.

“Changing delivery times in the system only frustrates customers.”

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