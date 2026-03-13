Paint peels off from floor of EV charging point in Esplanade, gets stuck on Stomper's car tyres

A motorist was surprised to find paint on the tyres of his electric vehicle (EV) one day and wondered where the paint came from.

Stomper Wei later discovered it was from the EV charging point in the basement carpark of Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, and now wants to warn other EV owners about it.

He had recently charged his EV there for more than four hours before driving home. Wei said this was in February, but he cannot recall the exact date.

"Two days later, my wife pointed out to me that there's green paint stuck on my car tyres," he told Stomp on March 9.

"We had to send our car for a full car wash that included scrubbing of the tyres at a car detailing workshop. It was a relief that we did not have to change the tyres."

At first, the Stomper could not figure out where the paint came from.

Then at the end of February, he went for lunch at Straits Chinese Nonya Restaurant in Esplanade Mall with his wife.

"When we drove past the EV charging lots, I thought of charging our car there, and we realised that the paint of the EV charging points was peeling severely," said Wei.

"It then occurred to us that it was the paint which was stuck onto my car tyres!"

He said he did not take photos of the paint on his tyres as he did not know then that the paint was from parking "innocently" at a public EV charging facility.

"I am also not seeking compensation for the inconvenience and damage caused since we managed to get the paint off," added the Stomper.

"Consider this a public service announcement for those thinking of driving onto those carpark lots to be aware of the situation. I won't charge my EV there again."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for the Esplanade confirmed on March 11 that the EV charging lots that Wei was referring to are located in the Basement 1 carpark of the building.

"We were not previously aware of this specific incident until receiving this feedback," said the spokesperson. "Upon learning of it, we have raised the matter with Charge+ and asked them to review the condition of the floor paint at the charging bays."

Charge+ is the name of the company appointed to operate and maintain the EV charging lots at the Esplanade.

The spokesperson said the paint wear appears to be due to normal tyre movement over time causing the finishing to peel, adding that Charge+ is looking into applying a more durable finishing that will better withstand regular vehicle use and require less maintenance.

"In the meantime, we will also step up our routine checks of the parking lot floor conditions so that any similar maintenance issues can be identified and addressed more promptly going forward," said the spokesperson.

