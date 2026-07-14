The macaw has been missing since June 27.

Owner offering $5,000 for pet macaw that got chased by eagle and was last seen in Ang Mo Kio

A pet macaw that flew off after being chased by an eagle has left its owner heartbroken.

Stomper Jeremy told Stomp that his eight-year-old blue and gold macaw, Star, went missing on June 27.

According to Jeremy, the bird flew off after getting chased by an eagle. It was last spotted in Ang Mo Kio.

Jeremy, who has cared for the macaw for the past two years, said he and his family have been searching tirelessly for Star ever since.

“Every day that passes feels like a lifetime,” he said.

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“We have searched tirelessly, walking countless streets, visiting parks, calling out and hoping for a miracle.”

PHOTO: STOMP

Jeremy said Star is a lot more than just a pet to him.

“To many people, it may be just another lost parrot. But to us, this macaw is our family, our companion, our child.”

“The silence at home is heartbreaking, and every moment without our beloved feathered friend leaves an emptiness that words cannot describe.”

He is appealing to anyone who spots Star to get in touch immediately.

Jeremy advised members of the public to refrain from catching the bird themselves. Instead, they should take a photo or video of Star and notify him of its location.

A $5,000 reward will be given to anyone whose information leads to Star’s safe return, “no questions asked”.

If you have any information on Star’s whereabouts, please contact us at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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