Owner looking for 'very skittish' Singapore Special last seen at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

A man is seeking help to locate his lost Singapore Special.

Stomper Kyanma said his dog, Migo, was last detected by her GPS tracker on Jan 14 at about 12pm between Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and Wallace Trail.

He added that the tracker first showed Migo going missing at around 12.12am near the Chua Chu Kang Shell petrol kiosk, before its battery later ran flat.

"Migo is very skittish. She may approach humans but will run away at the slightest sound," Kyanma told Stomp.

He urged members of the public not to approach, call or chase her.

Kyanma said agencies including the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) have been notified, and confirmed there have been no sightings of Migo along the Bukit Timah Expressway near where she was last seen.

However, there was a suspected sighting of Migo on Jan 14 between 7pm and 8pm at Dairy Farm Open Carpark B.

If you have any information on Migo's whereabouts, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

