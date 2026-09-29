A Stomper was browsing dining options on Foodpanda when he came across what he felt were inappropriate replies from a vendor to customers.

Owner of Kovan home-based business defends his ‘rude and nasty’ replies to Foodpanda and GrabFood reviews

Justified or uncalled for?

A Stomper was looking up dining options on Foodpanda when he stumbled upon what he felt were inappropriate replies from a vendor to customers.

Stomper Max said he was browsing the food delivery platform when he came across All The Best, a home-based business (HBB) in Kovan that offers Korean food.

As he had never ordered from them before, Max said he decided to check out reviews by other users first.

“That was when I went down the rabbit hole and scrolled to read all the nasty replies from the vendor,” Max told Stomp on Sept 29.

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“They seem to be super rude and very sarcastic when replying to negative reviews — and even positive ones.”

Stomper slams ‘nasty and unprofessional’ replies to customer reviews

The Stomper said he found the vendor’s replies to be a “turn-off”. PHOTO: STOMP

Screenshots shared by Max show the vendor replying to one-star reviews on Foodpanda with comments such as:

“Mind your manners. Have some self respect”

“The joy of the Lord is my strength”

“Check out the pamphlet that we bother to print for you”

“Gave you 1 paper with phone number if you have problem (so) you could have reached out, instead you come here and play 1 star game, learn to be nice”

The vendor also quoted song lyrics from Titanium, the children’s song Baby Shark and the viral hit PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen):

“Baby shark do do do do do do”

“I’m bullet proof nothing to lose, fire away fire away. Shoot me down but I won’t fall, I am Titanium”

“I have a pen, I have an apple Uhh apple pen, I have a pen, I have a pineapple Uhh pineapple pen... apple pen... pineapple pen... Uhh penpineappleapplepen”

The vendor also quoted song lyrics in his replies. PHOTO: STOMP

It appears that even five-star reviews were not spared if they contained any critique.

A customer who praised some of the vendor’s dishes but said the hangover soup was not to their taste was told: “This is a business, not a social media platform to cast your opinion” and “Hai yo, what’s wrong with your taste?”

Even five-star reviews were not spared if they contained any critique. PHOTO: STOMP

Max found the vendor’s replies “nasty and unprofessional”. When he looked up All The Best on GrabFood, he discovered similar responses.

“It seems like they can’t take any negative feedback and would start blaming the customer and refuse to take any accountability. It’s such a turn-off for me and I’m sure for many others too if they see it,” said Max.

“F&B is an industry where business owners have to be professional towards customers and be willing to accept feedback and criticism so that they can improve on what is lacking.”

The Stomper said he discovered similar replies to GrabFood reviews. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper also expressed curiosity about why the vendor was “acting this way”.

HBB owner stands by his replies and business

In response to a Stomp query, All The Best owner and chef Danny Tan said he “completely respects” that food preferences vary and welcomes constructive feedback, but draws the line at “unfair misrepresentations or online attacks”.

He added: “We take immense pride in our business, from sourcing top-tier ingredients to our careful preparation and packaging — which is why we are named All the Best.”

Danny noted that every order comes with a pamphlet containing a contact number, instructions on how to best enjoy the food and other relevant information.

Danny said every order comes with a pamphlet containing a contact number that customers can reach out to directly. PHOTO COURTESY OF DANNY TAN

“When an issue arises, we believe the right approach is direct communication to find a solution,” he told Stomp.

“Choosing to post misleading public reviews or staging online stunts instead suggests a desire for attention rather than a genuine resolution.”

Danny further pointed to positive comments about All The Best on Foodpanda and said its percentage of five-star reviews far outweigh one-star reviews.

He added: “I even invited my clients to come to my house to eat.”

The chef behind the business thinks direct communication, rather than posting public reviews, is key to solving a problem. PHOTO COURTESY OF DANNY TAN

Danny, a personal chef who also offers private dining, said he started All The Best in late April after reading Stomp reports about HBBs.

“I did not know that home-based businesses could be on food delivery platforms — not until I saw the articles and realised it was a real thing. That’s how we got started,” he shared.

“We believe in what we do, and while we will always respond to fair feedback with the best service, we will also factually address any unfair narratives.”

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