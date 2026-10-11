Stomper Jay bought the Osim uSqueez 4 leg massager at an Osim roadshow in West Mall on Sept 12.

Osim customer regrets buying $449 leg massager that was defective on first use, delivered late without freebie

A customer who bought a leg massager said he was left frustrated after the product appeared to be defective on first use, while a complimentary trolley promised during the purchase was missing upon delivery.

Stomper Jay bought the Osim uSqueez 4 leg massager at an Osim roadshow in West Mall on Sept 1 2 for $449.

He said he was promised a complimentary trolley and home delivery, but encountered several issues before and after receiving the product .

According to Jay, the delivery was delayed until Oct 3. And while he was told it would arrive between 3pm and 5pm that day, it was only delivered at around 10pm.

To make matters worse, the delivery did not include the trolley he was apparently promised at the Bukit Batok Central mall’s roadshow.

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“When I called to ask about it, I was told by a salesperson that it was ‘not worth much’ a nd questioned if I really wanted it,” he claimed.

The following day, when Jay unboxed and tried the massager, he found that its airbag was not functioning properly, causing his feet to slip out during use.

He showed Stomp a video of his feet moving easily in and out of the massager, with the airbags appearing deflated.

Advised to bring massager to store himself or pay for valet service

Jay said he contacted Osim through WhatsApp and provided video evidence, hoping to receive necessary technical support.

However, he alleged being told that the employee could not assist him and was referred back to a salesperson.

“My concern was not properly addressed and I was told to either bring the bulky machine to an outlet myself or pay $28 for valet service,” the Stomper said.

Jay was told to bring the massager to a nearby Osim outlet or pay $28 for a valet service. PHOTO: STOMP

J ay, who lives in Bukit Batok, said it would take him about 25 minutes to travel to Osim’s nearest outlets at IMM or Jem — both malls in Jurong.

He felt that Osim’s response was unreasonable, particularly as the product appeared to be defective from the first use.

“It honestly feels l ike they’re focused on making the sale, but lack proper after-sales support ,” he told Stomp.

Jay is sharing his experience in hopes of reminding consumers to consider after-sales support when making a purchase, including whether products are eligible for return or exchange if defects are found.

“I genuinely regret making this purchase,” the Stomper added.

Osim apologises for delayed delivery

In response to a Stomp query, an Osim representative said on Oct 9 that the company regrets the inconvenience caused by the delayed delivery and complimentary trolley.

“The uSqueez 4 was on pre-order at the time of purchase,” the representative explained. “While delivery was subsequently arranged upon product availability, we acknowledge that it took place later than the agreed timeframe.”

On the reported defect, Osim said the issue was raised within its exchange policy timeframe and that it would honour a one-for-one exchange at a retail outlet.

“We take customer feedback seriously and remain committed to providing a positive customer experience,” the representative added.

As of Oct 11 , Jay said he has yet to visit Osim to exchange the massager.

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