The Stomper described the driver as being “very inconsiderate”.

‘Oh sh*t’: Woman ferrying 3 students forced to jam on her brakes as driver cuts into her lane on wet road

A woman has called out a fellow driver for what she felt was reckless behaviour that nearly resulted in a collision between their vehicles.

Stomper Jo shared dashcam footage of the incident, which occurred on Aug 31 at around 6.57am, but did not specify the location. Subsequent questions from Stomp went unanswered.

She said she had three students in her vehicle at the time.

In the video, Jo is seen stopped at a traffic light, with a dark-coloured car to her right. The road appears wet.

The vehicles remain stationary for several minutes.

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About a second before the lights turn green, the car’s left turn signal begins flashing. It then attempts to enter Jo’s lane, causing the Stomper to honk and hit her brakes.

Jo can be heard saying, “Oh sh*t,” before honking twice more. The car then brakes in front of her to make a left turn.

“This driver didn’t signal properly beforehand and only did so when the traffic light had turned green,” recounted Jo. “I didn’t even notice his signal as it was already my right of way to move straight.”

‘I will definitely win accident case’

The Stomper said she had to brake hard to avoid a collision, while noting that things could have gotten ugly.

“I could have just moved forward and definitely hit his car as he was already nosing into the lane,” she said.

“I will definitely win the case because I’m not the one having the vehicle crossing the lane, but I jammed on my brakes because I had other human lives with me and they are children still.”

Jo described the driver as being “very inconsiderate”.

She added: “Please don’t be selfish and signal early to be safe and known to others.”

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