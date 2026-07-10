A resident said she has been an increasing number of rats at Block 414 Eunos Road 5.

Oh rats! Resident raises alarm over rodents running around Eunos void deck, says their numbers have grown

A Eunos resident believes there is a rat infestation at her block after noticing more rodents running around the estate.

Stomper ER said that on July 2, she spotted multiple rats scurrying around the void deck of Block 414 Eunos Road 5, outside the Residents’ Committee.

“They run from the central rubbish collection area and garbage bins to the grass patch and drains just outside the main road!” exclaimed the Stomper, who shared photos and a video of her sightings.

ER said she has made multiple reports via the OneService app, but claimed the rats “seem to have grown in numbers” instead.

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Weekly rodent control operations being conducted: Town council

In response to a Stomp query, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council said it has been conducting scheduled weekly rodent control operations in the vicinity, including treating rat burrows and setting traps.

The most recent operation was carried out on July 6.

The town council added that it also conducts regular cleaning and disposal of rubbish from bins to minimise potential food sources that may attract rodents.

A resident said she has been an increasing number of rats at Block 414 Eunos Road 5. PHOTOS: STOMP

“We will continue to work closely with our pest control contractor to increase the rodent trapping operations and inspections to reduce rodent activity in the area,” a spokesperson said.

Residents are also encouraged to play their part in maintaining the cleanliness of the estate by disposing of food waste and litter properly, as rodents are often attracted to areas where food sources are available.

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