Stomper Sarah claims she sustained two work-related injuries and suffers from depression after switching to a career in nursing.

Nurse questions service bond after physical injuries, depression and feeling ‘set up to fail’, MOHH responds

A woman says she joined a nursing conversion programme believing she would receive structured training, proper supervision and a safe working environment.

Instead, Stomper Sarah claims she had little guidance, sustained two work-related injuries and suffered significant impact on her mental health.

With part of her service bond still remaining, she is questioning whether it is fair for trainees to be required to fulfil a bond — or pay substantial liquidated damages — when they feel that the support promised to them was inadequate.

Sarah decided to pursue nursing after working as a private caregiver, hoping to gain formal skills, provide better care and build a stable career for herself and her family.

Attracted by the prospect of structured training and support, Sarah joined the Mid-Career Conversion Programme in Nursing, which is meant for those aged between 21 and 55.

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However, she claims that after completing her training, she was assigned full workloads at two different postings with little supervision.

According to Sarah, she was also given demanding responsibilities before she felt adequately prepared to take them on.

At one nursing home, she said she was at times responsible for around 80 residents, many of whom were bedbound and required help with wound care, bathing, medication rounds and urgent care.

Sarah alleged that she worked shifts lasting up to 14 to 16 hours and, on some occasions, struggled to take basic breaks — including for meals and toilet use — until completing her assigned tasks.

By the end of some shifts, she said she was physically shaking, in pain and afraid of making mistakes.

“I felt overwhelmed, unsafe and unsupported — and eventually physically and mentally injured,” she added.

“I felt I was being set up to fail, not helped to succeed.”

Depression and physical injuries

Sarah said she sustained two work-related physical injuries during her time in the healthcare sector.

She was also diagnosed with major depressive disorder, which she attributes to the distressing workplace experiences.

Sarah said she subsequently asked the administrator of her training bond whether a further posting would guarantee proper training, supervision and a safe working environment — but was purportedly told that no such assurance could be given.

This left the Stomper questioning how trainees could be expected to fulfil a service bond when there was no guarantee that the training and working conditions they expected would be provided.

Sarah said she has reported her concerns to the relevant authorities and has also sought legal advice.

‘Training must be real’

Sarah believes there should be stronger oversight of bonded mid-career training programmes.

Among her suggestions are for trainees to receive consistent, structured supervision and for competencies to be properly assessed and signed off before they take on full duties.

She also believes bonds should only be enforceable after trainees have successfully completed the full supervised training programme.

For nurses who suffer work-related physical or mental health issues, she said suitable light-duty or non-ward roles should be made available where appropriate.

She also called for safe staffing levels, better protection for staff who raise concerns and a review of bond provisions that she believes place significant financial obligations on trainees.

“Bonds should be fair. Training must be real. Safety must be guaranteed,” she told Stomp.

Sarah said she is particularly concerned about the impact of the system on mid-career workers who leave established careers to enter nursing.

She believes many may be reluctant to speak up if they fear losing their jobs or being pursued for liquidated damages.

‘Value those building Singapore’s health hub’

Sarah said she is sharing her experience anonymously because she believes her concerns may not be isolated.

She claimed that multiple people from her graduating cohort had been told to leave and repay liquidated damages within a year of graduating.

She also believes other mid-career and newly qualified nurses may have experienced similar challenges, including unrealistic workloads, insufficient supervision and fear of losing their jobs.

However, she acknowledged that her own experience is based on her personal circumstances and said she hopes the wider concerns can be examined independently.

Sarah is currently the sole provider for her family.

She said her ongoing physical injury has raised concerns about whether she can safely return to full ward duties, with specialist advice warning of the risk of further nerve damage or loss of function in her arm.

She is scheduled to undergo further medical assessment.

Despite her experiences, Sarah said she does not regret wanting to become a nurse.

She remains concerned, however, that the people who enter the profession through mid-career conversion programmes may not receive enough support to succeed.

“If we want Singapore to be a leading health hub, we must first value the people who build it,” she said.

MOHH: Applicants briefed on demands before accepting sponsorship

In response to Stomp’s queries, MOH Holdings (MOHH), which administers the sponsorship and bond for selected Healthcare Career Conversion Programmes in nursing and allied health professions, said on July 31 that applicants go through several stages before formally accepting a sponsorship.

These include a mandatory information session covering the programme’s academic and workplace demands, sponsorship obligations and financial considerations. Examples of challenges faced by past trainees are also shared to give applicants “a realistic understanding of the rigour of the programme and profession”.

Applicants are also encouraged to research prospective employers, speak to healthcare professionals and attend career preview sessions before applying.

Successful applicants must then complete a half-day to full-day clinical observation with their allocated employer before receiving a formal sponsorship offer, allowing them to gain firsthand exposure to the work environment and role.

MOHH added that trainees can seek academic support from their institutes of higher learning and employment-related support from their sponsoring employers, while it remains available throughout the programme to address sponsorship-related issues and facilitate discussions where appropriate.

On trainees who leave the programme early, MOHH said recovery of liquidated damages may be considered where someone is “unable or unwilling to fulfil the sponsorship obligations” under the agreement.

“However, it is notable that the vast majority of trainees complete their training and continue to serve in the public sector,” the organisation said.

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