Stomper Selvarani reported the pipe leak to PUB at around 6.40am.

No water for almost 13 hours after pipe leak at Bukit Batok block, two storeys affected

Residents on two floors of Block 180 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 were left without water for half a day on Aug 5, after a pipe leak disrupted supply.

Stomper Selvarani discovered the issue at around 6am after the main water pipe burst. She alerted PUB at about 6.40am.

“There is no water and it is difficult for us,” she told Stomp at 7.15am.

She shared a video of water gushing out of a pipe onto the ground, causing the area to turn muddy.

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Though Selvarani managed to squeeze in a quick shower before the water supply was cut off, the disruption affected her husband and parents-in-law.

“My husband and parents-in-law couldn’t take a shower in the morning and had to take leave from work instead,” she said.

She added that PUB arrived at around 10am and distributed four five-litre water bags to her household. A PUB water wagon was also stationed at the carpark for residents who needed more water.

Affected households were given water bags by PUB, with a water wagon parked on the ground floor if they needed more. PHOTO: STOMP

According to Selvarani, residents were initially told that repairs would be completed by 4pm. However, the estimated restoration time was later pushed back to 7pm.

Just after 7pm, she confirmed the issue had been resolved.

PUB investigations ongoing

In response to Stomp’s queries, PUB said it was alerted to a pipe leak near Block 180 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 at around 6.40am on Aug 5.

“Water supply to two units on the second and third floors were disrupted and temporary water supply via water bags and water wagon was provided,” said the agency.

Repairs to the damaged pipe were completed and water supply was restored at 7pm.

PUB added that it is investigating the cause of the pipe leak.

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